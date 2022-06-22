CNY brewery party, 5K to support ovarian cancer research

A fundraiser for ovarian cancer research will take place Saturday at Local 315 Brewing Co. in Warners, a week ahead of an annual 5K for the same cause in Marcellus.

The party will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the 3160 Warners Road brewery, and will feature the Liehs & Steigerwald food truck, drink specials, live music and raffles.

Admission is $20 and includes a hot dog or cheeseburger from the food truck, as well as one beer from Local 315.

The party is organized by Teal There's a Cure, a community organization dedicated to ovarian cancer awareness, education and research. The organization will host its 14th annual Maureen T. O'Hara "Teal There's a Cure" 5K at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road, Marcellus. People can also participate in the run/walk virtually.

Registration for the in-person 5K is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Registration for the virtual 5K is $35. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/ny/marcellus/tealtheresacure5k.

For more information, email tealtheresacure@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/teal.theres.a.cure.

