CNY TomatoFest may be canceled this year, but mission continues

Because it takes place the first weekend after Labor Day, on the cusp of the fall season, CNY TomatoFest is used to dealing with nature.
Unlike rain or cold, however, there's no dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the annual Cayuga County festival did not take place in September for the first time in 35 years.
But the mission of TomatoFest extends beyond that one weekend, and so the work of its board of directors has not let up due to the pandemic. If anything, board member Gilda Brower said, they've been working harder this year. And this Saturday at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES will be the latest event to help TomatoFest with that mission: supporting area food pantries.
The event will be a canned food drive, with pizza fritte for sale by the Cultural Italian American Organization to raise funds as well. A previous drive, in May, collected 8,000 cans, Brower said, and the organization sold about $2,000 worth of food. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, both longtime partners of TomatoFest, assisted with the event. The board also continues to count on donations from the community and support from sponsors like Wegmans and Cayuga Lake National Bank, who each give TomatoFest more than $2,000 a year.
The money collected Saturday will go toward TomatoFest's overall goal of raising about $20,000, or $2,000 for each of the 10 qualifying nonprofit pantries in the Cayuga County area. With that amount of money, Brower explained, a pantry can have food delivered from the Food Bank of Central New York. And because the bank sells wholesale, a $2,000 purchase means about $4,000 worth of food.
TomatoFest will also turn around the money it raises faster than usual this year. The board of directors normally takes its time with accounting, Brower said, but the pandemic makes the need more dire than normal. Several food pantries in Auburn have said that the combination of high unemployment and other economic consequences have significantly raised demand for their services.
Though Brower is glad TomatoFest can continue to give those pantries support, she still misses the festival itself — and looks forward to its return in 2021.
She warmly recalled the children's activities TomatoFest offered in downtown Auburn for the last five years, and Emerson Park for the three decades before that. Last year's festival was a high point, she continued, with unusually nice weather. About 500 people attended the final band on the Genesee Street stage, Weekend at Bernie's, who were followed at Auburn Public Theater by Jukin' Bone.
"It was impossible not to dance," Brower said. "I have so much fun at that festival."
