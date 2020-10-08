CNY TomatoFest may be canceled this year, but mission continues

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Because it takes place the first weekend after Labor Day, on the cusp of the fall season, CNY TomatoFest is used to dealing with nature.

Unlike rain or cold, however, there's no dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the annual Cayuga County festival did not take place in September for the first time in 35 years.

But the mission of TomatoFest extends beyond that one weekend, and so the work of its board of directors has not let up due to the pandemic. If anything, board member Gilda Brower said, they've been working harder this year. And this Saturday at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES will be the latest event to help TomatoFest with that mission: supporting area food pantries.