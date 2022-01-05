CNY winter photography to go on display at local nature center

The beauty and emotions of winter will be on display at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center this season as it hosts "Meditations on Winter," an exhibit by photographer Chris Murray.

Murray, of Syracuse, said that he believes no season has a more transformative effect on landscapes than winter. His photos capture scenes ranging from central New York to the Adirondacks.

“The bare trees expose vistas heretofore unseen; snow covered landforms are revealed. Nature is reduced to its simplest and most basic elements. The beauty to be found in winter is as varied as it is limitless," he said in a news release. "It is a time of solitude and peace, qualities that I prize while out in nature and strive to express in my photography.”

The exhibit will open Jan. 8 and continue through Feb. 24 in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center of the nature center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. The Weeks center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, but the public is invited to view the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays if they confirm with the gallery in advance by calling (315) 673-1350.

A reception for the exhibit will also be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Admission to the center is free and open to the public, and all artwork in the exhibit is for sale.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.

