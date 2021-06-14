Cold War Kids set to play at New York State Fair

Cold War Kids, the band behind alt-rock hits such as "First" and "Love is Mystical," will be coming to the New York State Fair this year.

The veteran rock band will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, the fair announced Monday.

“Cold War Kids kick off our final weekend with strong music and soulful lyrics. We’re happy to bring them to the Fair and know they will put on a terrific show,” said fair director Troy Waffner in a press release.

Based on current COVID-19 guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.

Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, Friday, Aug. 20, with time to be announced