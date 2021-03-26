College, Auburn theater announce new film festival

Cayuga Community College and Auburn Public Theater announced Friday that they have partnered to launch the new Cayuga Film Festival.
The new annual festival is open to high school students, college students and directors younger than 30 across New York state. Original work in multiple genres will be featured.
“We’re really excited to offer filmmakers in New York State the opportunity to showcase their work at the festival. As a filmmaker, being able to watch a project that I’ve spent months planning and creating with an audience, and hearing the reaction to it is a really surreal and exciting experience,” festival Director Juliette Zygarowicz said in a news release. “I would invite any filmmaker who hasn’t screened their work to an audience to consider submitting.”
Filmmakers can submit more than one film. Awards will be given for each age tier in each category: best narrative, short animation, and short (10 minutes or less) and long (10 to 30 minutes) documentaries. Short narratives must be less than 15 minutes, and short animation films must be less than five minutes.
A category for documentaries that address human rights issues was also added to the festival in recognition of the Auburn area's history of contributions to abolition, the women's rights movement and more.
The festival's executive director, Cayuga professor Steve Keeler, said in the release that the festival will offer young local filmmakers helpful feedback and encouragement as they consider careers in the industry.
“As an educational institution, it’s a great way for Cayuga and our School of Media and the Arts to support students and emerging filmmakers. There aren’t many local opportunities for students to feature their films in a competitive and encouraging environment, and at the same time receive feedback from professionals. Our festival provides those opportunities across several film genres,” he said.
This year's festival is scheduled for Nov. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not yet been decided whether the festival will be virtual or partially in-person.
Submissions are due at filmfreeway.com/cayugafilmfestival by June 1 and selections will be announced Oct. 1. Films must have been made in New York between March 2020 and June 1, 2021.
For more information, visit cayugafilmfestival.com.