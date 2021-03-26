College, Auburn theater announce new film festival

Cayuga Community College and Auburn Public Theater announced Friday that they have partnered to launch the new Cayuga Film Festival.

The new annual festival is open to high school students, college students and directors younger than 30 across New York state. Original work in multiple genres will be featured.

“We’re really excited to offer filmmakers in New York State the opportunity to showcase their work at the festival. As a filmmaker, being able to watch a project that I’ve spent months planning and creating with an audience, and hearing the reaction to it is a really surreal and exciting experience,” festival Director Juliette Zygarowicz said in a news release. “I would invite any filmmaker who hasn’t screened their work to an audience to consider submitting.”

Filmmakers can submit more than one film. Awards will be given for each age tier in each category: best narrative, short animation, and short (10 minutes or less) and long (10 to 30 minutes) documentaries. Short narratives must be less than 15 minutes, and short animation films must be less than five minutes.

A category for documentaries that address human rights issues was also added to the festival in recognition of the Auburn area's history of contributions to abolition, the women's rights movement and more.