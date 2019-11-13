Auburn Public Theater will host a three-day stretch of music and comedy this weekend, including a rising Manhattan comedian and the return of an acclaimed bluesman.
• First, Cazenovia-based musician Andrew VanNorstrand will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the Stage Right space at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Supporting his debut solo album "That We Could Find a Way to Be," VanNorstrand blends traditional folk, old-time and country with indie, roots and Americana. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $10 for student rush.
• At 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Manhattan-based comedian Mary Beth Barone will take the Main Stage at the theater. Barone's comedy has earned her "Up Next" recognition from Comedy Central, and her comedy was described as "dark post-modernism" and "ingeniously self-aware" by TimeOut NY. She has a monthly stand-up residency at PUBLIC Hotel in New York City and is the host of "Drag His Ass: A F*ckboy Treatment Program." Opening the show will be Fumi Abe, of New York City, who has been featured on MTV, Vulture and Comedy Central. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door and $10 for student rush.
• Rounding out the weekend will be Jontavious Willis and "Blind Boy" Paxton at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Stage Right. Willis, 22, previously performed at the theater in February. Called a "wunderkind" by Taj Mahal, Willis is a finger picker, flat picker and slide player, and also performs on harmonica, banjo and cigar box. His music spans delta, Piedmont and Texas blues, as well as gospel. Paxton, a multi-instrumentalist, has opened for Buddy Guy, Robert Cray and more. He was also featured on CNN's "Great Big Story" and the award-winning music documentary "American Epic." Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for student rush.
All shows take place at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
