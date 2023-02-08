Husband and wife entertainers Kenneth McLaurin and SingTrece will return to the Auburn area with their show, "Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Auburn Public Theater.
The Ithaca couple will present "a journey of song and stories about life, love and laughter," the theater said in a news release.
Speaking to The Citizen before a performance in February 2022 at St. James' Episcopal Church in Skaneateles, McLaurin called his comedy a "southern-fried outlook on life in upstate New York."
SingTrece, meanwhile, is an opera-trained singer who has performed at the Vatican twice. Together, she and McLaurin present a "fun, light show about building community and sharing experiences," he said.
Tickets to the show are $20 at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
"America, as a country and as a melting pot, has a lot of different cultures and diversity in it, and despite all of that, we tend to stay in our own groups, and places we feel comfortable. ... In some ways, that limits our experience of what America really is."