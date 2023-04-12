A "loud, neurotic Jew from Louisville" and a New York City comedian originally from Syracuse will take the stage of Auburn Public Theater this weekend.

Raanan Hershberg and Steven Rogers will perform on the Main Stage of the 108 Genesee St. theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Hershberg brought his brand of neurotic stand-up to "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in early 2020. Previously, he was a finalist on StandUp NBC, the Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta and the Boston Comedy Festival. He regularly opens for Kathleen Madigan across the country, and his first album, "Self-Helpless," reached the top of the iTunes comedy charts. His comedy has also been featured on "Laughs" on Fox and Sirius XM. In Louisville, Hershberg founded Character Assassination, a popular fictional roast series.

Joining Hershberg on Saturday will be Rogers, who has performed in clubs across the country and opened for Joe List, Tom Papa, Brian Regan and more. Abe Gatling will perform as well.

Tickets for the show are $15.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.