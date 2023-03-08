Five one-act plays about the chaotic and amusing behavior of celestial beings form the next production from Cayuga Community College's student theater troupe.

The award-winning Harlequin Productions will present "Odd Jobs: Comic Work and Cosmic Wonders" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, March 9 through 11 and 16 through 18, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Harlequin director Bob Frame said in a news release that the show is a major departure from the troupe's fall show, "The Texas Tower Project," which was about a 1966 tragedy at the University of Texas.

“This is a challenge for us, to find the realism of things and beings that don’t exist, who are more of a cosmic lark,” he said. “Fortunately, the scripts have strong characters and dialogue, and our student cast and production crew have adapted well to the challenges presented in the scripts and in the change in tone from our last production.”

The one-acts that form "Odd Jobs" include "Genesisters," the first play, which is about four women celestials who argue over almost every detail as they create the world. Fourth play "Taking Lump Sumps" shows people who break a mirror deciding whether they want their bad luck all at once or spread out over seven years.

The show's first four plays are written by Ken Preuss, and the fifth is by Jay Huling. The cast consists of students Adam Birtwell, Tessa Higgins, Rephayah Israel, Mary Nila and Kadrian Rossbach, and community members Dylan Bianco and Kyleigh Walton. The crew consists of students John Bonsignore, Leila Gardooni and Mythos Wellington.

Tickets for the show are $10 general admission and $3 for students.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.