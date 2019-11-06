With Veterans Day falling on Monday, Nov. 11, a few observances and other events will take place in the Cayuga County area this weekend:
• Veterans Day ceremonies will take place in Weedsport on Friday, Nov. 8, beginning with one at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium at Weedsport Elementary School, 8954 Jackson St. Additional ceremonies will follow at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St. The ceremonies will combine a USO-style show with celebrity impersonators, music and entertainment from the '50s, '60s and '70s, as well as traditional ceremonies. Veterans are welcome to bring memorabilia from their service to the morning high school ceremony; they will be able to display them and share stories with Weedsport seniors following the main assembly in the morning. Lunch will be provided following the assembly. Also, wearing service uniforms or civilian attire with any hats or designations is welcome. The elementary school ceremony will last 30-40 minutes, and the high school ceremonies will each last about an hour. The morning assembly and lunch will last an additional 60-90 minutes. For more information, call (315) 834-6652.
• Veteran Eric Haynes will perform a concert honoring veterans from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in center court at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Haynes will be accompanied by his service dog, Ciara. For more information, call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
• A U.S. Marine Corps 244th birthday celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. The celebration will include food, drinks, birthday cake and friends.
• A Veterans Day service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Veterans, servicemen and servicewomen, families and community members are invited to the service, which will be led by the Rev. Patrick Heery and followed by a reception. For more information, call (315) 253-3331 or visit westminsterauburn.org.