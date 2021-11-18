Concrete compassion: Auburn concert to support family of COVID-19 victim

Samantha Marzano just wanted to buy a T-shirt.

Instead, she was given more support than she could have imagined during one of the hardest times in her life.

Marzano's fiancé, Paul Heath, passed away Sept. 23 at the age of 40 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Heath and Marzano lived in Cortland, where he worked as a concrete pourer for most of his adult life. He would playfully rant when people used the words "cement" and "concrete" interchangeably, Marzano said with a laugh while speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday. So when she saw a T-shirt online with the words "Buried in Concrete," she wanted one.

The shirt Marzano saw was being worn by a member of the Auburn metal band of the same name. She reached out to its bassist, Kevin Zippel, and asked to buy one. After listening to her story, Zippel offered her the shirt for free. But what he said next still brings a tear to Marzano's eye. Zippel asked if he could make an upcoming show into a benefit for her family.

"I started bawling. I kind of lost my mind," she said. "That's just the sweetest thing. I'm so grateful to everyone for their support. It really helps with the healing."

The show, Shakedown in Prison City, will take place Saturday at CC's Tavern in Auburn. Performing along with Buried in Concrete (10 p.m.) will be area heavy metal bands Agni-Kai (6-6:45 p.m.), Cleansed in Embers (7-7:45 p.m.), Killaton (8-8:45 p.m.) and Inherence (9-9:45 p.m.). Proceeds from the $5 admission fee and a 50/50 raffle will support Heath's family.

Buried in Concrete consists of lead guitarist Dee-Wayne Thorpe, vocalist Wayne McEvers, guitarist Brian Tucker, drummer Eric Mohan and Zippel. The band has been around since 2008, but Saturday will be the third show for its current lineup, Zippel told The Citizen. They organized the show themselves because it can be hard for metal bands to get booked.

But when Zippel heard the story of Heath and his family, the show became about much more than band practice.

"This gave us purpose for a gig we didn't know what we were doing with otherwise," he said. "We like doing that sort of thing for fun, but it's even better when you have a purpose."

The show will support Marzano and her 3-year-old child with Heath, Evie, as well as his three children from a previous marriage: Logan, 18; Aiden, 16; and Briahnna, 11.

It was on Logan's birthday that Heath passed away, Marzano said. He tested positive for COVID-19 just 11 days prior. Heath, who was not vaccinated against the virus, experienced respiratory problems that ultimately required his placement on a ventilator at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. His treatment later took him to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca and then, when he needed a heart-lung bypass machine, Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. By then, however, he no longer qualified for the machine because of kidney failure, Marzano said.

The last time she talked to her fiancé was at Guthrie Cortland, before he was medically induced into a coma. She told him she loved him, and he said the same back.

At Westchester, Marzano could only watch Heath's final moments through a window due to COVID-19 protocols.

"Eleven days from 'I feel like I have a cold' to that," she said. "It was that fast, and really blew my mind."

Heath had no preexisting conditions, Marzano said. On the contrary, he was a strong man, both in stature and personality. When the time came to deliver Evie, she recalled him effortlessly scooping her up and strapping her in for the ride to the hospital. Heath was also a member of the C.C. Mudders, a group of people who enjoyed taking Jeeps and trucks off-road in the Cortland County area. Heath became such good friends with some members of the group that Logan would rile his father up by calling them his "boy band," Marzano said with a laugh.

Since his passing, Heath has become friends with even more people. On Saturday, they'll gather in Auburn to support his family.

"We're coping," Marzano said, "but we're really fortunate to have such wonderful people be here for us."

