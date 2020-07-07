Convention Days in Seneca Falls going virtual due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Convention Days in Seneca Falls, the annual celebration of the 1848 convention there that launched the women's suffrage movement, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, the event will feature art, storytelling, speakers and more programming. It will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with a live broadcast by Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the Women's Rights National Historical Park, which hosts the event.

“We’re excited that so many elements of this beloved event could be adapted to allow everyone to participate safely in the virtual realm,” DeKoter said in a news release.

DeKoter's remarks will be followed by a keynote presentation by author, legislator and Elizabeth Cady Stanton descendant Coline Jenkins. The theme of this year's Convention Days is "Legacies of Our Foremothers," focusing on the enduring contributions of Stanton and other leaders of the early women's rights movement. Programming will include living history portrayals, presentations by scholars, artists and park rangers, and live Q&As.