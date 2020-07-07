Convention Days in Seneca Falls going virtual due to COVID-19

Convention Days in Seneca Falls, the annual celebration of the 1848 convention there that launched the women's suffrage movement, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking place from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, the event will feature art, storytelling, speakers and more programming. It will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with a live broadcast by Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the Women's Rights National Historical Park, which hosts the event.
“We’re excited that so many elements of this beloved event could be adapted to allow everyone to participate safely in the virtual realm,” DeKoter said in a news release.
DeKoter's remarks will be followed by a keynote presentation by author, legislator and Elizabeth Cady Stanton descendant Coline Jenkins. The theme of this year's Convention Days is "Legacies of Our Foremothers," focusing on the enduring contributions of Stanton and other leaders of the early women's rights movement. Programming will include living history portrayals, presentations by scholars, artists and park rangers, and live Q&As.
Programs will also focus on this year's centennial of the 19th Amendment, giving women in America suffrage more than 70 years after the movement began. Speakers will include author Penny Coleman, Dr. Laura Free and the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, and there will be a special performance of "Shout! Poetry for Suffrage" by Susanna Rich.
A full schedule of Convention Days events is available at facebook.com/womensrightsnps.
The park is closed to in-person visits as it returns to full operations in phases.
For more information, visit nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-2991.
