Convention Days in Seneca Falls to be held in person for first time since COVID-19

Convention Days will return to Seneca Falls this weekend for the first in-person edition of the event since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Taking place from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, the event celebrates the revolutionary 1848 Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention through art, drama and scholarship. This year's event will explore the theme "Abolitionist Roots of the Women's Rights Movement" with talks by historians and park rangers, workshops and more.

"The abolition movement is where many women learned how to participate in activism and built the networks they would use to advance their mission for equality in other areas of society,” said Janine Waller, chief of interpretation and education for the event's host, the Women's Rights National Historical Park, in a news release.

The keynote speaker of this year's event will be Elaine Weiss, a Baltimore-based journalist and author of the critically acclaimed new book "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote."

Also presenting this weekend will be Dr. Janell Hobsen, professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies at the University of Albany and author of "When God Lost Her Tongue: Historical Consciousness and the Black Feminist Imagination." Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero" and the new "Walk With Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer" will present as well. Park Superintendent Ahna Wilson will deliver the traditional Welcoming Ceremony address at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

While most events will take place at the park, 136 Fall St., Seneca Falls, others will take place throughout the area. They include a 90-minute train ride with living history programs, "Ride the Rails to Seneca Falls, NY," hosted by the park and the Seneca Falls Historical Society. For tickets to the ride, visit sfhistoricalsociety.org.

For more information, including a full schedule of Convention Days events, visit nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-2991.