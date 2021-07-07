Cortland theater begins season with 'Pirate'-themed children's show

Cortland Repertory Theatre will begin its 49 1/2 summer season with the children's musical "Pirate Schmirate!" at noon Thursday through Sunday, July 8 through July 11.

The two-act show begins with a sea hag cursing three ladies to live as pirates on a tropical isle. There, they discover three princes who've fallen under a similar curse.

With book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg, the show features Mike Bindeman as Prince Alexander, John Broda as Prince Stephen, Alex Keane as Lady Bonny, Ilyssa Rubin as Lady Katie, Shelby Zimmerman as Lady Mary and Carson Zoch as Prince Phillip, all from the theater's Performing Intern Company. Completing the cast is New York City actor Mickey LoBalsamo in the multiple roles of Sea Captain Morton, the sister witches Spongebag and Soggy Susan, and Starburst the unicorn. The show is directed by Bill Coughlin.

Performances will take place on the outdoor stage next to the Little York Pavilion, Little York Park Road, Preble. Tickets are $10 general admission and $7 for children 12 and younger.

Audiences will be seated under a large, open-sided tent, in socially distanced squares of four chairs each. The performing area will be 6 feet away from the audience.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 1-800-427-6160 or visit cortlandrep.org.

