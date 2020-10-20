Cortland theater to present drive-thru Halloween event

Cortland Repertory Theater will present a spooky but not gory drive-thru Halloween experience, "Ghosts in the Park," next weekend.

Visitors will drive through a cemetery, visiting eerie locations like Sleepy Hollow, Salem, Roswell and Transylvania. Children can also play a game of eye spy, looking for witches, vampires, ghosts and other Halloween characters and objects hidden in the park. Atmospheric music will be available on car radios, and treat bags will be handed out at the end.

Following the success of its summer drive-thru event, "Stories in the Park," Cortland Repertory Theater is presenting this one with help from local designers and craftsman, including some from SUNY Cortland, as well as dancers from the Cortland Performing Arts Institute and community members and students performing as characters.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble.

A $5 donation is suggested at the gate.

For more information, visit cortlandrep.org or email info@cortlandrep.org.

