 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cortland theater to present drive-thru Halloween event
HALLOWEEN

Cortland theater to present drive-thru Halloween event

{{featured_button_text}}
'Ghosts in the Park'

SUNY Cortland technical director Simone Scalici and scenic designer Scott Holdredge display gravestones, gates and other set pieces for Cortland Repertory Theatre's "Ghosts in the Park."

 Provided

Cortland Repertory Theater will present a spooky but not gory drive-thru Halloween experience, "Ghosts in the Park," next weekend.

Visitors will drive through a cemetery, visiting eerie locations like Sleepy Hollow, Salem, Roswell and Transylvania. Children can also play a game of eye spy, looking for witches, vampires, ghosts and other Halloween characters and objects hidden in the park. Atmospheric music will be available on car radios, and treat bags will be handed out at the end.

Following the success of its summer drive-thru event, "Stories in the Park," Cortland Repertory Theater is presenting this one with help from local designers and craftsman, including some from SUNY Cortland, as well as dancers from the Cortland Performing Arts Institute and community members and students performing as characters.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble.

A $5 donation is suggested at the gate.

For more information, visit cortlandrep.org or email info@cortlandrep.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault
Entertainment

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The chair of Britain’s Hay literary festival said Sunday the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festival’s curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working with him. Lawyers for the minister later denied her account.

Watch Now: Related Video

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News