Costumed pet walk in Skaneateles to support local shelter

Costumed pets will march through the village of Skaneateles on Sunday, Oct. 10, when the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY welcomes back its Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade fundraiser.

The event consists of a three-mile walk through the village to Austin Park Pavilion beginning at 1 p.m., with stops along the way for candy, coupons, dog treats and more. That will be followed by cider, doughnuts, a blessing of the animals, raffle baskets and a selfie booth at the park.

“We’re very excited to welcome back the Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade in 2021,” said Anastasia Zygarowicz, Finger Lakes SPCA board of directors secretary and Howl-O-Ween event chair, in a news release. “Our first event was in 2019 and was a blast for all involved with tons of creatively dressed families and pets. We immediately started planning for the next year, but then COVID-19 happened, and we were forced to take a year off. Now for 2021, we are focusing on a safe and socially distant event that still involves dressing up, animals and Halloween! And all proceeds go right back to the shelter to help even more animals.”

Virtual participation in the event is available, with participants receiving tote bags and magnets either in the mail or at the SPCA's shelter on York Street in Auburn.