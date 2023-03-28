Country music star and multi-platinum recording artist Matt Stell is joining the New York State Fair’s musical lineup.

In a news release, the fair said that country music fans will be familiar with Stell’s most popular songs, the twice-platinum “Prayed for You” and the platinum “Everywhere But On,” which earned him consecutive back-to-back No. 1 hits in 2019.

He is only one of eight new artists in the past six years to have achieved this honor. His newest EP, “One of Us,” came out last month. He will perform on the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Fair fans will find a country crooner with a big heart in Matt Stell,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “While he’s known for songs exploring themes including heartbreak, big dreams, and fun nights, he’s also working to improve the lives of others through his charitable foundation, which supports organizations including St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and the Humane Society.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court Stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court