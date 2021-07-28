 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country duo Dave & Daphne to perform at church in Jordan
MUSIC

Country duo Dave & Daphne to perform at church in Jordan

{{featured_button_text}}
Dave & Daphne

Dave & Daphne

 daveanddaphne.com

Nashville gospel duo Dave & Daphne will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan.

Daphne Anderson has toured with the Bill Gaither Vocal Group, the Florida Boys, the Cathedrals and more, and was voted Female Vocalist of the Year by the Southern Gospel Music Association. Guitarist Dave Salyer has toured with Barbara Mandrell and performed at the White House and on television several times. Their repertoire combines gospel, country and patriotic music.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Donations will be appreciated.

For more information, visit jordanumc.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on July 28th: Huma Qureshi, Sarah Snook, John David Washington and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News