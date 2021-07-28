Country duo Dave & Daphne to perform at church in Jordan

The Citizen staff
Nashville gospel duo Dave & Daphne will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan.
Daphne Anderson has toured with the Bill Gaither Vocal Group, the Florida Boys, the Cathedrals and more, and was voted Female Vocalist of the Year by the Southern Gospel Music Association. Guitarist Dave Salyer has toured with Barbara Mandrell and performed at the White House and on television several times. Their repertoire combines gospel, country and patriotic music.
Admission to the concert is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Donations will be appreciated.
For more information, visit jordanumc.org.
