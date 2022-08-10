Country gospel duo Dave & Daphne to perform in Jordan

A country gospel duo from Nashville will come to Jordan to perform a concert Friday, Aug. 12.

Dave & Daphne will perform at 7 that evening at Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan.

In a news release, the church described Daphne Anderson as a "beautiful and talented cross between Shania (Twain) and Patsy Cline." She has been voted Female Vocalist of the Year twice by the Southern Gospel Music Association. Dave Salyer, the church said, is "a fabulous guitarist, accomplished vocalist, songwriter and humorist." He has toured with country singer Barbara Mandrell, and performed at the White House.

"They perform with all the energy of a Las Vegas show with solid country music roots," the church said.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be collected.

For more information, visit jordanumc.org.