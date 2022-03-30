Country rap duo The Lacs coming to Kegs in Jordan

Country rap duo The Lacs will make up their postponed concert at Kegs Canal Side Event Center in Jordan on Friday, April 1.

The duo was originally scheduled to perform at the venue in November but postponed the concert due to a COVID-19 exposure in their touring party.

Active since 2002, The Lacs consists of Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian "Rooster" King of Baxley, Georgia. They have released six albums, including 2012's "190 Proof," 2013's "Keep it Redneck" and 2015's "Outlaw in Me," all of which reached the top 20 of the Billboard U.S. country chart.

"Their hick hop and southern rock sound is stronger than the moonshine they drink," according to the duo's bio. "With a blue collar background they have worked shutdowns with the union and framed many a house to earn enough money keep their music dreams alive."

The Lacs will be joined by special guest Country Justice. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. at Kegs, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan.

Tickets are $25, and the show is for ages 18 and older. All tickets purchased for the November concert will be honored at this one.

For more information, visit kegscanalside.net or thelacs.net.

