Country singer Denning to perform at Kegs in Jordan

A native of Georgia now based in Nashville, Denning wrote songs for Jason Aldean, Justin Moore and others before launching his own performing career. Signed to Mercury Nashville, his singles include "David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs," which is based on his use of a forged identity to buy beer and cigarettes before he was old enough. Another single, 2019's "After a Few," reached No. 1 on the U.S. country airplay chart. His most recent release is the extended play "Might As Well Be Me" in August 2022.