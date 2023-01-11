 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

Country singer Denning to perform at Kegs in Jordan

Travis Denning

Travis Denning

 facebook.com/travisdenningmusic

The first concert of 2023 at Kegs Canal Side in Jordan will feature country performer Travis Denning.

A native of Georgia now based in Nashville, Denning wrote songs for Jason Aldean, Justin Moore and others before launching his own performing career. Signed to Mercury Nashville, his singles include "David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs," which is based on his use of a forged identity to buy beer and cigarettes before he was old enough. Another single, 2019's "After a Few," reached No. 1 on the U.S. country airplay chart. His most recent release is the extended play "Might As Well Be Me" in August 2022.

Denning will perform Friday, Jan. 13, at Kegs, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and Country Swagg will open. Tickets are $30.

For more information, visit kegscanalside.net or facebook.com/travisdenningmusic.

