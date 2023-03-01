Two nights after performing at the Grand Ole Opry, country star Easton Corbin will come to Kegs Canalside in Jordan.
Corbin will perform Friday, March 3, at the 7 N. Hamilton St. venue. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and Ben Gallaher will perform first.
Since debuting in 2010 with his self-titled album, which featured No. 1 U.S. country hits "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It," Corbin has sold more than 500,000 albums and 5 million singles. He has released four albums overall, most recently "Let's Do Country Right" in January. His first studio album in eight years, it includes singles "Marry That Girl" and "I Can't Decide."
Tickets for the concert are $35.
For more information, visit kegscanalside.net or eastoncorbin.com.
