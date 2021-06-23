 Skip to main content
Country star Justin Moore joins growing New York State Fair concert lineup
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Country star Justin Moore joins growing New York State Fair concert lineup

  • Updated
Justin Moore

Justin Moore

 Provided

Country singer/songwriter Justin Moore will be bringing his hits to New York State Fair.

Te fair announced Wednesday that the singer of "Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

“Justin Moore is about as authentic as country music gets — a young man from a small town with some great songs," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This will be a terrific night to grab a New York beer or wine slushie and sing along to his hits.”

Concerts will be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30

• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

