Country star Justin Moore joins growing New York State Fair concert lineup

Country singer/songwriter Justin Moore will be bringing his hits to New York State Fair.

Te fair announced Wednesday that the singer of "Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

“Justin Moore is about as authentic as country music gets — a young man from a small town with some great songs," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This will be a terrific night to grab a New York beer or wine slushie and sing along to his hits.”

Concerts will be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21