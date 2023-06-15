Country music star Lainey Wilson will play on opening day of the New York State Fair.
The fair announced on Thursday that Wilson will play the newly renamed Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
In a news release, the fair said that Wilson has become an artist to watch with hit songs including “Heart Like a Truck,” “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” ranking on top country radio stations, while her recent collaborations with Hardy (“wait in the truck”) and Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”) are also in regular rotation.
Fresh off of hosting the Country Music Association Festival last week, Wilson was the most awarded and most nominated female artist at the Academy of Country Music and CMT Country Music Awards this spring. In May, she brought home four ACM Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for “wait in the truck.” Meanwhile, at April’s CMT Music Awards, Lainey took home awards for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.
The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:
• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court
• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court
• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park
• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park
• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park
• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park
• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park
• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park
• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court
• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m., Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15
• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park
• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park
• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court
• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court