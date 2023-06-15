In a news release, the fair said that Wilson has become an artist to watch with hit songs including “Heart Like a Truck,” “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” ranking on top country radio stations, while her recent collaborations with Hardy (“wait in the truck”) and Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”) are also in regular rotation.

Fresh off of hosting the Country Music Association Festival last week, Wilson was the most awarded and most nominated female artist at the Academy of Country Music and CMT Country Music Awards this spring. In May, she brought home four ACM Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for “wait in the truck.” Meanwhile, at April’s CMT Music Awards, Lainey took home awards for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.