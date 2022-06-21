Country stars to bring 'happy hour' to the New York State Fair

Country music superstars Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy are inviting New Yorkers to join them for Happy Hour as they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, the self-proclaimed “technicolor cowboys” first burst onto the country-music scene in 2003 and have entertained audiences for nearly two decades with country hits including “Save a Horse,” “Rollin’” “Lost in This Moment” and “Run Away with You.” They are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the Chevy Court Stage.

Cowboy Troy, a country rapper who has collaborated with Big & Rich on many of their biggest hits, will join the duo as a featured artist during the show.

The performance will be Big & Rich’s third at the fair, most recently playing to Chevy Court concertgoers in 2018.

“Big & Rich live up to their name by bringing big hits and rich, high-energy performances,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “They love to have a good time, and so do fairgoers. Year after year, we hear from Fair fans that the concerts are one of their favorite parts about their visit, and how they’re so impressed with the star-studded names our fair attracts. We are thrilled to maintain that standard by bringing back this powerhouse duo.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court state

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

