Since debuting in 2010 with his self-titled album, which featured No. 1 U.S. country hits "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It," Corbin has sold more than 500,000 albums and 5 million singles. He has released four albums overall, most recently "Let's Do Country Right" in January. His first studio album in eight years, it includes singles "Marry That Girl" and "I Can't Decide."