It wasn't until David Geherin was finishing his Ph.D. in 20th century literature that he first picked up the novels that would lay the foundation for a long publishing career.

Now, decades later, the Auburn native is the author of 10 books. The most recent, "The Crime World of Michael Connelly," studies the works of the Harry Bosch creator and adaptations like Amazon's "Bosch." The November release is also nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award from the Mystery Writers of America in the Best Critical/Biographical category, Geherin's third "Edgar" nomination.

"It's an honor to be nominated, and we'll see what happens this time," he told The Citizen on Wednesday by phone from his home in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Possibly in Geherin's favor is the fact that Connelly himself will receive this year's Mystery Writers of America lifetime achievement award, the Grand Master. Books like his Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series stand out because of their realism, Geherin said, which is based partly on Connelly's experience as a police reporter and partly on storytelling choices like aging characters in real time.

Geherin similarly examined other subjects in crime fiction in his previous nine books, ranging from Elmore Leonard to the roles of humor and small towns in the genre. Fittingly, the subject of his first published writing about crime fiction was "The Drowning Pool" author Ross MacDonald. Reading a New York Times review of one of his novels introduced Geherin to the genre, he said.

Popular literature wasn't encouraged during his education, first at Mount Carmel High School in Auburn, then University of St. Michael's College in Toronto and Purdue University. But after reading books by MacDonald, and then genre legend Raymond Chandler, Geherin couldn't help appreciating them as much as any of the 20th century American and British writers he was studying at Purdue.

"They're really good writers," he said, naming Chandler his favorite. "They were doing things in their novels that I was teaching in my courses."

A paper about MacDonald that Geherin wrote and presented at a pop culture convention would get picked up by Armchair Detective magazine. Then, an editor in New York City asked the author if he'd be interested in writing a book for a series about crime and mystery writers. Published in 1980, "Sons of Sam Spade: The Private Eye Novel in the '70s" would be the first of Geherin's 10 books.

Along with his Connelly book, Geherin has been nominated for Edgars for "The American Private Eye: The Image in Fiction" and "Scene of the Crime: The Importance of Place in Crime and Mystery Fiction." He attended the awards each year, and said he enjoyed meeting writers he admires. He has yet to decide whether to attend this year's, which will be held in April in New York City.

If not for awards, Geherin returns to New York regularly to see family. He and his wife, Diane, see hers on Long Island and his in Auburn, such as his sister, Janet. Another brother, Dan, lives in Colorado. With Diane, Geherin has three children and six grandchildren. He's been retired since 2010 from a career teaching at Eastern Michigan University, including courses on crime fiction he created.

Though it wasn't until later that he discovered his passion for the genre, Geherin has always been a reader. While his father, Al, was serving in World War II, he was read to by his mother, Margaret. Later, he recalled skipping kindergarten at St. Alphonsus school when the principal learned he was already literate. His Auburn education prepared him well to major in English, he said.

Today, Geherin said, there's more passion for crime fiction as a consequence of the rampant popularity of true crime. Police procedurals, like "Bosch," dominate television. They may even have the same effect on younger generations that seeing the movie adaptation of Chandler's "The Long Goodbye" had on Connelly, and reading MacDonald had on Geherin. His books help articulate why.

"Not everyone understands what a homicide detective does. We have an interest in jobs that people do that we don't know that much about, or are dangerous," he said. "It's appealing to readers of true crimes as well as readers of novels. But a novel also has to be entertaining, and you want a character you really have to relate to. The bonus is you get a look at how crimes are solved."