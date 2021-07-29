Cult connection: Auburn author's first book a dystopian adventure

Liam Cuddy believes there's a little bit of everybody that wants to get away from it all and live on their own.
He's no exception. But Cuddy, 23, of Auburn, wasn't ready for that adventure yet. Instead, he wrote his first novel about it.
Released earlier this month, "The Getaway People" tells the story of a relationship that develops amid a commune of religious zealots in rural Colorado. A launch event for the book will be held Saturday evening at Auburn Public Theater, where Cuddy will read a chapter or two and sign copies. The book will also be available for sale, and refreshments will be served.
During an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Cuddy said the book was inspired by his fascination with communities that live off the grid. While hiking, he would find himself pondering the idea that just beyond the tree line, there was a group of fully self-sufficient people who had rejected the system in favor of their own rules. Then Cuddy started researching those communities, and talking to some of their members. He eventually got the itch to join one, he said, but "couldn't quite make the jump." Writing about one, though, was a natural substitute.
"This was a way of exploring that creatively without having to deal with any of the real world repercussions," he said. "It was my safe way of exploring that world."
The 23-year-old has always enjoyed storytelling, he said, from his time growing up in Auburn to his education at Niagara University. There, he was hard news editor of campus publication The Wire before graduating with a degree in communications in 2020. Cuddy will continue that education at the University of Delaware this fall, where he will pursue his master's degree in communications.
Still, writing his first novel was not without its challenges, Cuddy said. He had to learn to manage his time, otherwise he would have been up until 3 a.m. most nights, searching for the perfect transition or paragraph. But by the time he finished the first 100 pages of "The Getaway People," he had enough of a grip on the story and characters that the rest of the book wrote itself.
The book takes place in the commune of Corazon. One of its members, Luna, rescues another, Ray, from a suicide attempt. She's then instructed by the cult's Prophet to heal Ray. As they connect, however, Corazon begins to come apart. Luna and Ray ultimately must decide whether to save themselves or succumb to the darkness that has taken hold of their community.
Cuddy called the book a "dystopian adventure novel" with elements of action, drama and romance. But Luna and Ray subvert the traditional love story in more ways than one.
"It's not as though everyone lives happily ever after," Cuddy said. "Relationships don't thrive in a community where hardship is all around, and I wanted to reflect that in the book."
Cuddy began working on the book about five years ago, he said. Last year, he found a kindred work of fiction in the Academy Award-winning "Nomadland." Like "The Getaway People," the Frances McDormand film is driven by fascination with people who seek fellowship outside mainstream society. Cuddy thinks the timing of the film and his book is no coincidence.
"We're in a very politically turbulent time," he said. "So the idea that one can escape and find a community of like-minded individuals is very appealing."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.