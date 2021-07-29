Cult connection: Auburn author's first book a dystopian adventure

"This was a way of exploring that creatively without having to deal with any of the real world repercussions," he said. "It was my safe way of exploring that world."

The 23-year-old has always enjoyed storytelling, he said, from his time growing up in Auburn to his education at Niagara University. There, he was hard news editor of campus publication The Wire before graduating with a degree in communications in 2020. Cuddy will continue that education at the University of Delaware this fall, where he will pursue his master's degree in communications.

Still, writing his first novel was not without its challenges, Cuddy said. He had to learn to manage his time, otherwise he would have been up until 3 a.m. most nights, searching for the perfect transition or paragraph. But by the time he finished the first 100 pages of "The Getaway People," he had enough of a grip on the story and characters that the rest of the book wrote itself.

The book takes place in the commune of Corazon. One of its members, Luna, rescues another, Ray, from a suicide attempt. She's then instructed by the cult's Prophet to heal Ray. As they connect, however, Corazon begins to come apart. Luna and Ray ultimately must decide whether to save themselves or succumb to the darkness that has taken hold of their community.