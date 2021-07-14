Curbstone Festival returns to Skaneateles with more than 30 merchants, magic and more

After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return to the village this weekend, July 15-17.
The family-friendly event runs along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Curbstone is a longstanding tradition in the village — one that families plan their summer vacations around,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “The streets come alive with unique offerings, while children are enchanted by balloon art and juggling.”
As in past years, more than 30 merchants will take part in the festival this year with sales and specials, including:
- Imagine, 38 E. Genesee St.
- Rhubarb Kitchen Shop, 59 E. Genesee St., which will also host guests from Lockwood Lavender Farm, Clean Slate Farm, Finger Lakes Harvest and Ayvaco
- Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St.
- Fleur de lis Floral Design, 26 E. Genesee St.
- cate&sally, 4 E. Genesee St.
- The Wandering Kind, 46 E. Genesee St.
- Emma + James, 25 Jordan St.
- Skaneateles300, 2 W. Genesee St.
- The Local Branch, 4 Jordan St., which will also offer free giveaways each day with email signup.
- Drooz + Co., 36 E. Genesee St.
- Sea Culture Brand and Sakran & Shaw, 11 Jordan St., which will also host pop-ups by Barn Blooms flower farm and Milk House Roastery.
- The Savage Homestead, 3 Fennell St.
Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand, including Baltimore Woods Nature Center, the Skaneateles Festival, Skaneateles Lake Association, Skaneateles Foundation, Central New York Land Trust, Americans Serving Abroad Project and the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, which will sell giclée prints, ready-to-hang canvas wraps, candles and notecards. The gallery will be open extended hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the event.
The Jackman Twins, who perform magic, juggling and balloon art, will entertain from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, go to midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling (315) 685-8500 or in person at 3 W. Genesee St.
While you’re in town, check out the Skaneateles Library’s summer book sale, running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the village hall truck bays, 26 Fennell St. (The sale continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a bag sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.)
Parking for the Curbstone Festival is available at metered spots along the street or in the municipal lot (accessed through Genesee or State streets), where parking is 75 cents an hour and $6 for the whole day. Free parking is available on various side streets, in the parking lot on Fennell Street between Skaneateles Town Square/Ace Hardware and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services, and by the Austin Park Pavilion (across from St. Mary’s Church on Jordan Street).
All COVID-19-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State will be followed at the festival.
For more information, visit skaneateles.com or facebook.com/skaneateleschamber, or call (315) 685-0552.
Sandi Mulconry is founder and principal of Group M Communications, a public relations group in Skaneateles. For more information, visit skaneateles.com.