Curbstone Festival returns to Skaneateles with more than 30 merchants, magic and more

Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand, including Baltimore Woods Nature Center, the Skaneateles Festival, Skaneateles Lake Association, Skaneateles Foundation, Central New York Land Trust, Americans Serving Abroad Project and the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, which will sell giclée prints, ready-to-hang canvas wraps, candles and notecards. The gallery will be open extended hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the event.

The Jackman Twins, who perform magic, juggling and balloon art, will entertain from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, go to midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling (315) 685-8500 or in person at 3 W. Genesee St.

While you’re in town, check out the Skaneateles Library’s summer book sale, running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the village hall truck bays, 26 Fennell St. (The sale continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a bag sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.)