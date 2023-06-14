Curley's reopened in November for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was purchased by Joe and Jessica Smith, of Throop, from the Dello Stritto family, who have operated the popular restaurant since 1933. Also this week, the Smiths announced new restaurant hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays.