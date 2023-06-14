Curley's Restaurant in Auburn is celebrating its first summer back in business with live music on its deck.
Shows will take place most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn. There are no cover charges.
June shows include:
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15: Diana Jacobs and Dan Pugh
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16: Tom Chick
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Modafferi
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Edgar Pagan's Grupo Pagan Lite
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23: Julie Howard & Company
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24: The Billionaires
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29: Bob Piorun and Luis Molina
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30: Irv Lyons and Loren Barrigar
Curley's reopened in November for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was purchased by Joe and Jessica Smith, of Throop, from the Dello Stritto family, who have operated the popular restaurant since 1933. Also this week, the Smiths announced new restaurant hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, call (315) 282-7670 or find the restaurant on Facebook.
