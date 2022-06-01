Dance center to present three days of recitals at Fingerlakes Mall

The center, led by Yvonne Villano-Hassett, will present children's recitals at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, and noon Saturday, June 4. Those will be followed by teen recitals at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. There will be a specialty show at noon Sunday as well. The recitals will take place in Absolute Dance's new location in the Event Center of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.