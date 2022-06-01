 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANCE

Dance center to present three days of recitals at Fingerlakes Mall

ADC

Absolute Dance Center owner Yvonne Villano-Hassett stands outside its new location in Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Provided

Absolute Dance Center will present its first recitals since moving to Fingerlakes Mall this weekend.

The center, led by Yvonne Villano-Hassett, will present children's recitals at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, and noon Saturday, June 4. Those will be followed by teen recitals at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. There will be a specialty show at noon Sunday as well. The recitals will take place in Absolute Dance's new location in the Event Center of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The recitals are open to the public, and tickets are $15 at the door.

For more information, visit absolutedance.center.

