A day of board games in Auburn will support a group trying to address the city's stray and feral cat problem.

More than 40 board games will be available to play at the event, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the activity room of First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.

Admission to the event is $10 and includes pizza, dessert and entry for a grand door prize. Proceeds support the nonprofit Auburn Community Cats TNR (Trap Neuter Release).

For more information, or to register, call (315) 604-6166. For a list of board games at the event, visit Susan Secaur's Facebook page.

