Coming soon to del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre will be former boxing superstar Mike Tyson and country artist Colt Ford, the casino announced Monday.
Tyson will present his life story in "Undisputed Truth: Round 2" at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Vine theater at the casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. Featuring images, music and video, the show sees Tyson share stories of his life, his boxing career and his controversies in and out of the ring. He has toured internationally with the one-man show, which also aired as an HBO special.
Ford will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Vine. He is touring in support of his sixth studio album, "Love Hope Faith," a message to his fan base and celebration of friends, family and faith in a better future.
Tickets for the Tyson show go on sale at noon Friday, Jan. 10, and tickets for the Ford show go on sale at 3 p.m. the same day.
For more information, visit dellagoresort.com.