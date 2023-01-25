Details announced for 2023 Right to Run 5K in Seneca Falls

The Right to Run 5K, an annual race paying tribute to the women's rights movement in Seneca Falls, has been rescheduled for July 1, organizer Generations Bank announced.

The date has been changed from the race's original one of July 8 in order to coincide with the annual Canal Fest in the village, which will take place that whole weekend.

The USA Track & Field-sanctioned race will consist of an in-person 5K and a virtual 5K and 19K for those who can't participate in the in-person one.

The in-person 5K will follow its usual downtown course, beginning and ending at the Seneca Falls Recreation Center.

The length of the 19K is one example of the event's tribute to the women's rights movement, as it was the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote nationwide. This year's race will also raise money for charities that support women, including the Athena Award for Continuing Education Scholarship, National Women's Hall of Fame and CAP Cayuga/Seneca's women's transitional house.

For more information, or to register for a race, visit righttorun19k.org or email righttorun@outlook.com.