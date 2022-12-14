Dickens Christmas group to present 'Miracle on 34th Street' in Auburn

Auburn will get a sampling of Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles when the festival presents a radio play version of "Miracle on 34th Street" this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.

Scarlett Rat Entertainment, which produces Dickens Christmas, will present the classic tale of Santa going on trial to prove he is who he says, and restoring the faith of those he meets along the way.

Scarlett Rat has previously performed "A Christmas Story" and "It's a Wonderful Life" at the downtown theater.

The play will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27 on the Main Stage of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $10.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or facebook.com/dickenschristmasskaneateles.

