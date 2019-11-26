More than 20,000 visitors will be reveling like it's 1842 in the streets of Skaneateles beginning Friday, Nov. 29, when Dickens Christmas returns for its 26th year.
The annual holiday event brings "A Christmas Carol" to life in the streets of the village from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The final show will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Set in 1842, the event sees Queen Victoria arrive in town with Charles Dickens, whom she has commissioned to write a Christmas story. As he takes inspiration from characters like Scrooge and Tiny Tim, visitors to Skaneateles can interact with them and several more characters as well. New to the Dickens Christmas cast this year is Washington Irving, author of "Rip Van Winkle" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
More than 20,000 come to the village for Dickens Christmas each year, according to a news release.
“The real magic of our little Christmas party is the human connection we make when we look each other in the eye and wish each other well,” producing director Jim Greene, who plays Dickens, said in the release. “For the past 26 years, we’ve had the opportunity to revel in the greater gift of simply caring for one another.”
Other highlights of this year's Dickens Christmas will include:
• The World's Smallest Christmas Parade at noon Friday, Nov. 29, from village hall on Fennell Street along Jordan and Genesee streets to the Hannum House porch for a 12:10 p.m. grand opening.
• Christmas carol sing-alongs at 2 p.m. every day at the gazebo in Clift Park, with 12 groups representing the 12 days of Christmas.
• Horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides departing from the Sherwood Inn; wagon rides cost $3 and carriage rides are a $20 donation.
• Magic shows by Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. Sundays at the Skaneateles Library.
• A snowman-building contest Saturday, Dec. 21, in Clift Park (weather permitting).
• "It's a Wonderful Life" radio play by Scarlett Rat at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Auburn Public Theater.
• Free refreshments, including roasted chestnuts donated by Tops Friendly Markets and Johnny Angels, figgy pudding and eggnog served by Girl Scouts (Saturdays only).
Admission to Dickens Christmas is free and open to the public. The event is produced by Scarlett Rat Entertainment and presented by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Skaneateles business community.
For more information, visit skaneateles.com or call (315) 685-0552.