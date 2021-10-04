Dickens Christmas organizers announce its return to Skaneateles

Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the Dickens Christmas ensemble weren't a regular presence in the streets of Skaneateles last holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the village and organizer Scarlett Rat Entertainment have announced that the street festival will return in full for its 28th annual edition beginning Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

As is tradition, this year's Dickens Christmas will begin with the World's Smallest Christmas Parade at noon that day. Dickens and his entourage will travel down Fennell Street to Jordan and Genesee streets, ending on the porch of the Hannum House.

The festival will continue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, and conclude with an abbreviated production from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

The festival will include "A Christmas Carol" trunk shows, sing-alongs, horse-drawn carriage rides and appearances by Scrooge, Dickens, Queen Victoria, Father Christmas, Mother Goose and more.

The event will be mask-friendly, organizers said, and follow all pandemic guidelines. Last year's festival was scaled down to virtual entertainment and some activities that could be completed individually.