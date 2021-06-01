Dire Straits cover group with musicians who performed with band added to NYS Fair lineup

The music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Dire Straits is coming to the New York State Fair this summer with musicians who performed and recorded with the band during its years at the top of music charts.

DSL* Dire Straits Legacy will perform at the Chevy Park stage on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a time to be announced.

“DSL* Dire Straits Legacy brings the music of the band to life through the musicians who first made it. This is a rare chance for fans to enjoy this classic band’s music the way it was meant to be heard,” said Troy Waffner, fair director, in a press release.

The fair will take place in a mostly outdoor format this year designed to be as safe as possible, and the fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.