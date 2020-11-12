Distant Dickens: Skaneateles festival getting (more) creative during COVID-19

The show will go on for Dickens Christmas, the annual holiday street festival that turns the village of Skaneateles into a scene straight out of its namesake's classic literature.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented this year's festival from taking place the same way the previous 27 have. Ebenezer Scrooge, Queen Victoria and the rest of the cast won't be greeting revelers at the Clift Park gazebo. But, its organizers being creative types, the festival will still take place beginning with the customary Bright Friday the day after Thanksgiving and ending on Christmas Eve.
Jim Greene, of organizer Scarlett Rat Entertainment, told The Citizen Wednesday that this year's Distant Dickens Christmas will combine online content with activities people can complete in the village.
A cast of about 20 people, a third of the festival's usual size, will be in the village filming content over the next 10 days, Greene said. Scarlett Ratt didn't want to ask the more remote performers to travel for the festival, he continued, and some of the younger ones are too busy with online schooling. An additional 10 or so people will be assisting with the production.
Dickens Christmas fans can expect videos of Greene, as Charles Dickens, reading selections from "A Christmas Carol"; undertaker Barry M. Deep and his wife, Fran, showing how to roast chestnuts on an open fire; and more familiar characters, like Tiny Tim and Washington Irving. The festival's music director, Kristen Baskewicz, is also working on group musical performances using Zoom, Greene said.
Complementing the videos, which will be released on the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce's social media accounts, will be several activities to help people get in the holiday spirit.
For instance, shops in the village will offer raw chestnuts that people can roast as instructed by the festival's video. Those who film themselves singing and gesturing a verse from "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and send their video to the chamber will have a chance to win a silver teasel. And those who leave letters to Santa at the chamber will receive a response from the man himself, Greene said.
There will also be cutouts of Dickens Christmas characters scattered throughout the village, and those who take selfies with them will be able to claim a free ornament from the chamber.
Like the festival itself, those activities will be available only on weekends. But there will be a passport that can be completed with visits to participating village shops at any time.
"While the characters aren't going to be walking around town, we still want people to come shop in town," Greene said.
Given how important Dickens Christmas is to Skaneateles during the holiday season, as well as the festival's regional popularity, it was hard for Scarlett Rat to decide not to proceed as usual this year. But everyone's health was more important to the organizers than anything else, Greene said. The decision was one that came from "a place of love for each other and for our community."
Still, Greene and his fellow creatives have found the challenge fun, just as it was for him and other Scarlett Rat performers who were part of the Sterling Renaissance Festival's Virtual Sterling program.
He believes that those who follow this year's festival online, or come to the village, will be surprised how closely the experience compares to the usual Dickens Christmas.
"What we do is spread joy and share good feelings and good wishes," he said. "I think people will find, as they watch our efforts, that they'll still feel that connection that we have with the community."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
