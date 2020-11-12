Distant Dickens: Skaneateles festival getting (more) creative during COVID-19

"While the characters aren't going to be walking around town, we still want people to come shop in town," Greene said.

Given how important Dickens Christmas is to Skaneateles during the holiday season, as well as the festival's regional popularity, it was hard for Scarlett Rat to decide not to proceed as usual this year. But everyone's health was more important to the organizers than anything else, Greene said. The decision was one that came from "a place of love for each other and for our community."

Still, Greene and his fellow creatives have found the challenge fun, just as it was for him and other Scarlett Rat performers who were part of the Sterling Renaissance Festival's Virtual Sterling program.

He believes that those who follow this year's festival online, or come to the village, will be surprised how closely the experience compares to the usual Dickens Christmas.

"What we do is spread joy and share good feelings and good wishes," he said. "I think people will find, as they watch our efforts, that they'll still feel that connection that we have with the community."

