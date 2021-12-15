Documentary about Weedsport concert series now available

"Rockin' Weedsport," a locally produced documentary about the series of marquee concerts at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds in the '80s and '90s, is now available for purchase.

The movie, which is more than two hours in length and recorded in high definition, can be purchased at rockinweedsport.com. It is available on a USB thumb drive for $24.99.

The documentary was produced by Pat Donnelly, whose father, Glenn, brought bands like Metallica, Van Halen and Guns N' Roses to the Cayuga County village over the years. The concert series takes its name from the local saying "You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Weedsport!" It lasted from 1980 to the early 2000s, and drew about 2 million audience members.

Donnelly made the documentary in part to pay tribute to his father, he told The Citizen in December 2020.

"I just want people to remember how much joy he brought to Weedsport and the fans, and what a positive asset he was to the town," he said. "He put Weedsport on the map."

The documentary features archival photos and videos, interviews with musicians and more. Donnelly began working on it in 2014 with late Auburn concert promoter Art Wenzel.

For more information, visit rockinweedsport.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0