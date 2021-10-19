 Skip to main content
HISTORY

Documentary partially filmed in Auburn to premiere

Documentary

Karen Rodriguez, left, and Laura Chekow with Women and the Vote NYS interview former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli at the gravesite of Harriet Tubman in Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn in November 2020.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

A documentary that was partially filmed in Auburn last Election Day will premiere next week.

"Women and the Vote" will premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Little Theatre in Rochester. It will then be broadcast at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, on WXXI, the PBS affiliate in Rochester.

Filmed at Fort Hill in Auburn and four other cemeteries across New York, the documentary covers the past 100 years of women's political action for equality, the present moment and the possibilities for the future, serving as a call to action for everyone to become a modern-day suffragist.

Filmmakers interviewed visitors at the Fort Hill gravesites of Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Pelham Wright, Eliza Wright Osborne and Jennie M. Pearson. They were asked about their first time voting, healing divisions in the country and more. Among the interviewees was Melina Carnicelli, the first woman elected mayor of Auburn.

"It's actually part of my family culture," she said of voting. "It's truly, I think, the most egalitarian way to express our democracy, and really to honor our democracy."

For more information, visit womenandthevotenys.com/thefilm or follow @womenandthevotenys on Facebook and Instagram.

