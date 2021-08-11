Dog walk event in Union Springs to feature equipment by local company

This weekend in Union Springs, dog owners are invited to an afternoon of fellowship and fun with a few local businesses.

The Frontenac Historical Society and Museum will host the Wag 'n' Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

There will be a one-mile walking trail beginning the museum, with dog challenges along the way provided by Max200, a dog performance equipment company based in Port Byron. The company, which located there in 2004 after 25 years in New Jersey, manufactures equipment for agility, obedience and more, such as A-frames, jumps, weave poles and more.

The afternoon will also include dog demonstrations, raffles, prizes for dogs and owners, and other vendors, such as MacKenzie-Childs, of Aurora, and Pete's Treats, which will serve barbecue hot dogs.

The Frontenac Museum will be open for tours during the event as well.

For more information, contact event chair Patty Hanford at (408) 313-2051 or pattyhanford2248@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0