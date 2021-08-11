'Drinkin' Beer' singer Chase Rice to perform in Jordan

Rice will perform Friday, Aug. 13, at the 7 N. Hamilton St. venue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the outdoor show, which will take place rain or shine. Tickets are $35.

A native of Asheville, North Carolina, Rice played football for the University of North Carolina, worked in a NASCAR pit crew and participated in reality show "Survivor: Nicaragua" as he worked to launch his music career. He has released five albums, most recently 2021's "The Album." His biggest singles include "Eyes on You" in 2018 and his latest, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." with Florida Georgia Line, both of which have reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. country chart.