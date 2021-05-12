Drive-thru attraction Dino Safari coming to NYS Fairgrounds

More than 40 triceratops, tyrannosaurus rexes and other giant moving dinosaurs will greet cars during Dino Safari, taking place May 14-31 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

The 60-minute drive-thru experience features full-size animatronic dinosaurs created in consultation with a paleontologist, as well as information about them and a storyline. Visitors travel through the fictional Pangea National Park with an audio tour playing through their car, and receive a "survival pack" with a scavenger hunt and other surprises to make the experience more interactive. Visitors will learn how dinosaurs evolved and other discoveries about their time on earth. Meanwhile, earthquakes could erupt, dinosaurs could battle and visitors could be called upon to help save a baby dinosaur's life.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families in upstate New York,” said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Dino Safari producer Imagine Exhibitions, in a news release. “Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions! We know that this is going to be one of the best ways for families to get out safely and enjoy some time together.”

Tickets are $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals.

For more information, visit dinosafari.com.

