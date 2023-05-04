The Duck Derby will take place for the first time in four years this Memorial Day in downtown Auburn thanks to new sponsors.

Onondaga Coach, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and CNY TomatoFest will partner to present the 32nd edition of the derby, which as always will follow the city's Memorial Day parade.

The annual derby sees thousands of rubber ducks dropped in the Owasco River for a "race" to a finish line near Market Street Park.

Duck tickets can be purchased for $5, with the derby winners yielding prizes that this year include $2,500 for first place and $250 for last place. Tickets are available at 35 locations in the Auburn area, including the Hibernians at 79 Van Anden St. and Onondaga Coach at 7659 North St. Road. For a full list of ticket locations, find "CNY TomatoFest" on Facebook.

The derby was last held in 2019. It was sponsored by the Auburn Kiwanis Club, which disbanded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the club, the event's new sponsors will continue to donate proceeds from ticket sales to charitable causes, including 10 area food pantries, Warm the Children and more.

"We thank the Kiwanis Club for this opportunity to float lucky ducks down the Owasco River to benefit folks all over the city and county!" the new sponsors said in a news release.

Along with the derby, downtown Auburn festivities on Monday, May 29 will include the parade down Genesee Street at 11 a.m., a memorial service at Veterans Memorial Park at noon and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District's Food Truck Rodeo beginning after the parade. It will include performances by Downbeat Percussion and Cruise Control, as well as food and beverages by Real Pit BBQ, Phat Kat Tacos, Tonzi's Catering Co., Leo's Donut Factory, Silver Street Road Kettle Corn, Poppy's, Jar Bar Confections, Next Chapter Brewpub and Shepherds Brewing Co.

Ducks will be dropped in the river at 1 p.m., and winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Duck ticket holders do not need to be present to win prizes.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

Gallery: Auburn's Duck Derby, over the years