During COVID-19, Cayuga County-area musicians play online to connect, improve

Carkey, of Camillus, said the first song of the challenge — a song with a color in the title — was the hardest for him so far. He selected Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," which meant learning some chords on the piano in his home that he never played. Since then, 22 days into the challenge, he's logged 60 hours of piano rehearsal. Some songs take up to two hours to master. Others, like "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" by Pat Benatar, are just "super fun" and can be recorded in one take.

Aside from his own growth as a musician, the challenge has had other benefits, Carkey said. His children help him track his songs using a metronome, so they've gotten some music education away from school. He then uses the app Acapella to create video collages of him playing guitar, bass, drums, piano and any other instruments simultaneously. He posts the videos on his private Facebook account, which has led to another benefit of the challenge: just brightening people's days. Commenters have shared how much they look forward to the songs, he said.

"If that's what makes them smile once a day, that's awesome," Carkey said.

Both Cuddy and Carkey have lost out on several gigs due to the pandemic, and the same goes for Dan Duggan, of Red Creek.