Early Howland photos highlight new exhibits in Sherwood

Openings are set this Sunday for a pair of new historical exhibits in southern Cayuga County, one at The Opendore and the other at the Howland Stone Store Museum.

The historic sites on Route 34B in Sherwood will host visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

At the Opendore's drawing room Exhibit, Larry Bell has curated an exhibit “I Strove To Realize Myself and To Serve:” The Call of Nineteenth Century Reformer Emily Howland in Early Photographs. "Earliest photographs from the Emily Howland collection present a fascinating story of a young woman responding to a call to teach African American girls in Washington, D.C. just before the Civil War. We are fortunate to have images of influential persons who shaped that call, as well as African American students from her first class," the museum said on its website.

At the Howland Stone Store, Marilyn Post has curated an exhibit called Abolitionism and the Underground Railroad in Sherwood, with a look at the Scipio Friends Meeting declaration of its opposition to enslavement in 1837.

Both curators will be available for tours and discussion, and refreshments will be served. The Delavan Foundation and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism sponsored the exhibit. For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.

