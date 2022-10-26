East Hill to host Trunk or Treat at Auburn City Hall

Summit Pediatrics in Auburn will host its second Trunk or Treat this weekend, offering families a safe Halloween event and an opportunity to meet the health care teams of East Hill Medical Center.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Vehicles from East Hill and sponsoring organizations will be decorated for the holiday, and candy will be handed out. There will also be safety tips and items provided by the Auburn police and fire departments, toothbrushes from East Hill and hot chocolate and doughnuts from Leo's Donut Factory.

"The Trunk or Treat event is so much for kids, employees and our families!" Dr. Veronica Szalkowski of Summit Pediatrics said in a news release. "It's a great opportunity for our patients to see the nurses and providers in a fun and silly setting outside of the office. ... It's also a wonderful way for us to all come together as a community for a safe and fun evening.”

Summit Pediatrics, which serves nearly 8,000 patients annually and serves as school physician in local districts, started the event to give children a COVID-19-friendly way to trick-or-treat.

"It is East Hill’s vision to provide opportunities in our community for people to have a fulfilled life — what better way than for us to offer this fun and safe Halloween event for families," Miles said.

Candy was donated to the event by BJ's Wholesale Club in Auburn, as well as East Hill staff. Donations of candy and other items to be passed out are still being accepted.

To arrange a donation, or for more information, call East Hill at (315) 253-8477.