Easy as 1-2-3: The Jacksons bringing their hits to the New York State Fair

Fairgoers are invited to “Shake Their Body (Down to the Ground)” and “Blame it on the Boogie” when The Jacksons — brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon — take the stage at the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Tuesday that the group will perform on the Chevy Court stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Jacksons, originally known as the Jackson 5 featuring brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, first burst onto the music scene with a string of No. 1 singles, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There.” Through the years, they amassed five No. 1 albums and 17 Top 40 singles. Accolades include recognition in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to a news release, when The Jacksons reunited in 1984 for The Victory Tour, it was the highest-grossing concert series in the United States, and their harmonies and choreography have paved the way for the success of several iterations of boy bands.

“ABC... It’s easy as 1-2-3. Can you feel it? We’ll keep the puns going all day if it helps highlight how we excited we are about bringing The Jacksons to the Great New York State Fair later this month,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “This really feels like one of the most diverse line-ups of music that The Fair has had when it comes to the levels of longevity and variety of genres represented. We hope you’ll sing along with us as we move and groove to The Jacksons on August 27.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• David Nail, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Claud, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Gary Sanchez; Prince tribute, 12 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage