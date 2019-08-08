The city of Auburn's 2019 Founder's Day celebration will combine two of its signature attractions, big names and live music, when the Edgar Winter Band performs at Falcon Park Saturday.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Winter said the audience can expect "everything you would expect to hear" from him and his band, from its cover of "Tobacco Road" to No. 1 hits "Frankenstein" and "Free Ride." The multi-instrumentalist will be joined on the new turf at the home of the Doubledays by longtime lead guitarist Doug Rappaport, bassist Koko Powell and drummer Jason Carpenter.
"It's a high caliber of musicianship," Winter said. "We like to stretch out and jam, but not be too overindulgent."
Winter, who lives in Beverly Hills, said he was able to book the Auburn show because his band will be in the area to perform Aug. 16 at the Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County. Also performing that night will be Blood, Sweat & Tears and Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band. Winter has himself toured with the former Beatle's band in the mid-2000s, and called him "such a heartfelt advocate and spokesman for peace and love, and being an old hippie — something the world could certainly use more of."
Additionally, Starr's drummer, Greg Bissonette, performed on a new album Winter is recording to pay tribute to his older brother, Johnny, who passed away in 2014. With personnel that also includes Joe Walsh, Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and more, the 16-song album will celebrate the Chicago blues and other styles that Johnny loved, Edgar said. It should be out by next summer.
"Johnny's my all-time musical hero and I just wanted to find a way of acknowledging that," he said. "It's not commercial. It's something I needed to do for my own spiritual evolution, if nothing else."
As the Woodstock anniversary approaches, Winter also fondly remembered his experience at the 1969 festival. He wasn't yet an official member of his brother's band — "I was the weird kid that played all the instruments," he said. So he mostly hung out in tents and trailers, taking in many of the historic sets from those three days in Bethel. One night, though, Winter was awoken by someone asking if he could go on stage in 30 minutes. What followed was a "transformative moment," he said: Singing "Tobacco Road" to what he described as "an endless sea of humanity."
"In that moment I had this epiphany, and realized that music was a lot more than just my own personal world, that it really had the power to reach out and bring people together," he said.
